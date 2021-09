LINCOLN, Neb. – Four people who will be inducted into the NRD Hall of Fame later this month were honored during Husker Harvest Days this week. “Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts’ projects involve many dedicated individuals working to make the good life great,” said Jim Eschliman, president of the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts (NARD). “We’re proud to recognize these outstanding individuals for the significant improvements they’ve made to our natural resources, and the NRD Hall of Fame is one small way to thank them.”

