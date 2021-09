Highland’s running game was too much for visiting Mount Gilead to handle on Friday night. The Scots moved to 2-2 on the season and 1-0 in KMAC play with a 41-0 decision over MG that was sparked by a 448-yard performance on the ground. Dane Nauman accounted for 366 yards and four touchdowns, while Cody Matthews tallied the team’s other two scores on 71 yards rushing.