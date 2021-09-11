CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Appleton, WI

9/11 20th anniversary ceremony in Appleton a 'solemn remembrance' and reminder of 'our collective resolve'

Post-Crescent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAPPLETON - A solemn procession and ceremony was held in downtown Appleton Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. "9/11: A Day to Remember" began with a procession from Appleton Fire Department Station 1 at 8:45 a.m., the same time the first airplane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center two decades ago.

www.postcrescent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

FDA's vaccine advisers meet to decide whether Americans need boosters

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration started meeting Friday morning to discuss whether many Americans need to start getting booster doses of coronavirus vaccine. The all-day meeting will be packed with presentations. They'll include Pfizer/BioNTech, which is arguing that there's enough evidence of waning immunity...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Appleton, WI
Government
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Appleton, WI
City
Eau Claire, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Appleton, WI
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#Remembrance Day#City Park#Appleton Vfw Post 2778#American Legion Post#East High School#Pentagon#United Airlines Flight 93#Vfw 2778#The City Band

Comments / 0

Community Policy