9/11 20th anniversary ceremony in Appleton a 'solemn remembrance' and reminder of 'our collective resolve'
APPLETON - A solemn procession and ceremony was held in downtown Appleton Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. "9/11: A Day to Remember" began with a procession from Appleton Fire Department Station 1 at 8:45 a.m., the same time the first airplane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center two decades ago.www.postcrescent.com
