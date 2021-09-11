Sixteen Years Old Flash Actor Logan Williams Cause Of Death Finally Confirmed: Reports Out

A criminal investigation has reportedly been launched following the death of actor Michael K. Williams. Williams, who was best known for his portrayal of Omar Little on The Wire, was found dead inside of his Brooklyn residence Monday afternoon. Although his cause of death has not yet been determined, the New York Post reported drug paraphernalia was found in the apartment, with a law enforcement source also telling PEOPLE it is believed Williams had heroin laced with fentanyl. The circumstances surrounding his passing have since triggered a criminal investigation, TMZ reports.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO