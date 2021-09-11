CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Sixteen Years Old Flash Actor Logan Williams Cause Of Death Finally Confirmed: Reports Out

By Roger Harris
leedaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA week before his 17th birthday, Logan Williams tragically passed away on April 2. He is best remembered for portraying a young Barry Allen in The CW’s “The Flash”. An accidental drug overdose was officially determined as the definite cause of Logan Williams‘ death by the coroner’s office. Obsession with cocaine, vaping, or your phone can affect your brain without you being conscious of it at all.

thesource.com

NYPD Looking For Drug Dealer Following Actor Michael K. Williams’ Death

As previously reported, famed actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment over the Labor Day weekend from an apparent overdose, and now the NYPD is searching for the individual who may have given Williams his last lethal dose. Detectives from the NYPD are investigating Williams’ untimely...
BROOKLYN, NY
wmleader.com

16-Year-Old The Flash Actor Died Of Fentanyl Overdose

The cause of death for Logan Williams, who famously portrayed a young Barry Allen on The Flash, was finally confirmed more than a year after the 16-year-old actor tragically passed away in April 2020. In a report obtained by People on Thursday, the Coroners Service of British Columbia found that...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Michael K. Williams' Cause of Death Called Into Question by Nephew Who Found Body

As the world awaits the results of Michael K. Williams' autopsy report, the nephew who found The Wire star dead in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment doesn't buy that his uncle died of an apparent overdose. Authorities believe Williams died of a drug overdose, namely heroin, as there was drug paraphernalia apparently discovered by Williams' body.
CELEBRITIES
Logan Williams
Cory Monteith
Popculture

Michael K. Williams' Death Reportedly Triggers Criminal Investigation

A criminal investigation has reportedly been launched following the death of actor Michael K. Williams. Williams, who was best known for his portrayal of Omar Little on The Wire, was found dead inside of his Brooklyn residence Monday afternoon. Although his cause of death has not yet been determined, the New York Post reported drug paraphernalia was found in the apartment, with a law enforcement source also telling PEOPLE it is believed Williams had heroin laced with fentanyl. The circumstances surrounding his passing have since triggered a criminal investigation, TMZ reports.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

'Doctor Who' actor Tanya Fear reported missing 3 days ago, manager confirms

British actor Tanya Fear was reported missing on Thursday by her family after last being seen in Los Angeles, where she's been living for the past two months. Fear’s manager, Alex Cole, confirmed the news via phone to TODAY on Sunday, three days after she first went missing. He told TODAY he last spoke to Fear eight days ago to discuss work, and she was fine.
LOS ANGELES, CA
survivornet.com

‘Virgin River’ Star Lynda Boyd Lost her Brother and Sister to Cancer. Then She Got the Phone Call All Actors Dread. Here’s Her Remarkable Story of Art Imitating Life.

Virgin River’s Lynda Boyd discusses losing her brother and sister to cancer, and recalls first hearing that her character, Lilly, would be killed off by cancer. To prepare for her part and learn what it’s like to live with pancreatic cancer, Lynda Boyd read Alex Trebek’s memoir. Boyd explains why...
CELEBRITIES
foxwilmington.com

Family Found Dead on Hiking Trail Did Not Die From Toxins: Officials

Authorities have ruled out toxic algae as the cause of the mysterious deaths of a northern California family. John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their daughter Miju, 1, and the family dog were found dead on a hiking trail near Hite’s Cove in the Sierra National Forest. Investigators were looking at whether exposure to chemicals from a nearby mine played a role. A Mariposa County Sheriff’s spokesperson says “there were no signs of trauma.” Inside Edition Digital has more.
ACCIDENTS
AOL Corp

Child actor Matthew Mindler, 19, died by suicide, coroner says

Child actor Matthew Mindler died by suicide, a Pennsylvania coroner's office said. Mindler, a freshman at Millersville University in Lancaster County, was found dead Saturday near his campus. School officials said the 19-year-old was discovered in a wooded area in Manor Township after a search by a team of 40 people.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

