Mark Hamill stumbled onto a theory on Sunday that just tweeting his name can draw thousands of likes and become a trending topic on Twitter, so he decided to test it. Turns out that theory may be plausible. As of writing, Hamill’s tweet with just his name has drawn over 150,000 likes in just over two hours, and the original tweet that inspired Hamill to try it out has received over 4,700 likes. Meanwhile, other actors like George Takei and Lance Reddick are getting in the act, sending Hamill trending on Twitter.

