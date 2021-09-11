CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evander Holyfield Vs. Vitor Belfort Live Stream: Watch Legends II Main Event Online, On TV

By Marcus Kwesi O'Mard
 6 days ago
In addition to providing some boxing entertainment, Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort will give sports fans the chance to hear what Donald Trump has to say. Holyfield, the former cruiserweight and heavyweight undisputed world champion, and Belfort, the former UFC heavyweight world champion, will face off Saturday in Hollywood, Fla., at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino at Legends II. Holyfield-Belfort is the main event on the Legends II card, which will feature three other bouts.

