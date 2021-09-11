CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

GCPD: They were meeting over a pair of shoes. Now they’re both in critical condition.

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 6 days ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Two people are in critical condition following a shooting Friday night at a Brunswick apartment complex.

At approximately 11:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Marsh Landing Apartments following a report of a disturbance, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

Although they did not find a victim at the reported location, officers soon learned that a person had arrived at Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick Campus suffering from a gunshot wound. The gunshot victim was later airlifted to a Jacksonville hospital.

A short time later, a second person arrived at Southeast Georgia Health System suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers say they too were taken to a Jacksonville hospital.

GCPD says its investigation is ongoing but that early evidence suggests that the shootings happened during an arranged sale to buy a pair of shoes.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Glynn County Police Department at (912) 554-7557.

