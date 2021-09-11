Autumnal Coffee Ice Creams
Just when you thought we had reached peak pumpkin, Yogurtland has debuted a new Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Light Ice Cream for fall 2021. Yogurtland's new Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Light Ice Cream offers the perfect bridge between everyone's favorite summer beverage (cold brew), and everyone's favorite fall flavor (pumpkin). More specifically, the creamy treat combines the dark, bold, and rich flavors of a glass of cold brew coffee with a hint of the spice and sweetness of a classic pumpkin spice latte. And unlike traditional ice cream, this treat features a lower fat content – just 4.8g per 100g.www.trendhunter.com
