CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Autumnal Coffee Ice Creams

By Katherine Pendrill
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust when you thought we had reached peak pumpkin, Yogurtland has debuted a new Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Light Ice Cream for fall 2021. Yogurtland's new Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Light Ice Cream offers the perfect bridge between everyone's favorite summer beverage (cold brew), and everyone's favorite fall flavor (pumpkin). More specifically, the creamy treat combines the dark, bold, and rich flavors of a glass of cold brew coffee with a hint of the spice and sweetness of a classic pumpkin spice latte. And unlike traditional ice cream, this treat features a lower fat content – just 4.8g per 100g.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

Twix Is Unveiling A New Flavor Just In Time For Fall

If you have trouble choosing between sweet and salty when you’re craving a treat, Twix’s newest candy bar should hit the spot. New Twix Salted Caramel has the three layers found in a classic Twix (cookie, caramel and a milk chocolate coating), but with an extra pinch of salt in the caramel, making it both sweet and salty. It sounds like a great treat for autumn days, and could pair well with other caramel goodies, like Starbucks’ new caramel-apple coffee drink, apple crisp macchiato.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

This Is How Oreos Are Actually Made

If you are ever having a bad day, just remember that every minute, 3,000 Oreos are made — and that's in each factory (via Business Insider). Basically, you will probably never have to worry about there being a shortage of Oreos because, while 3,000 cookies per minute might sound like a ridiculous amount to produce, Oreos are literally "Milk's Favorite Cookie," so it makes perfect sense why they are constantly in such high demand.
FOOD & DRINKS
mashed.com

The Ice Cream Flavor You Can Basically Only Get In Canada

When it comes to Canadian cuisine, a list of contributions from the United States' neighbor to the north that comes to mind might include familiar fare that is readily available stateside, like poutine, Tim Hortons' donuts, or even Labatt Blue. Interestingly, not all of the culinary staples from the Great White North have made their way to the U.S. As a matter of fact, one of these staples is an ice cream flavor that you might have a hard time finding anywhere outside of Canada.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Kit Kat Brought Back This Seasonal Flavor Just In Time For Fall

Can we admire, just for one second, how innovative the Kit Kat creators and tastemakers are? If Oreo hit the bar, Kit Kat has raised it — and yet they get little recognition. Whereas Oreo comes out with new hit-or-miss flavors pretty regularly, with Wide Open Eats claiming there are very likely about "5-10 different varieties [of Oreos] on the shelf at a given time," Kit Kat continues to innovate on a level slightly more "under the radar."
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee#Ice Creams#Cold Brew#Pumpkin Spice#Food Drink
EatThis

Hershey Just Debuted This Brand New Chocolate Bar

The maker of the country's most iconic chocolate bar just introduced a brand new product: Hershey's Oat Made chocolate bars. Vegans, and those who try to eat a primarily plant-based diet, rejoice! You can now enjoy the beloved chocolate bar without any worry of consuming animal byproducts. Oat Made comes in two flavors: "extra creamy almond and sea salt" and "classic dark."
FOOD & DRINKS
Jim Woods

The 3 Best Places To Get Ice Cream

A delicious ice cream treat is by far one of the best ways to beat the heat. And let's be honest, even if the weather is a bit cooler, you still want some ice cream, right? Of course you do! Here are the top 3 locations to pick up some ice cream right here in the Cuyahoga Falls area.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
allongeorgia.com

Fall Blizzard Menu Has Returned to DQ with Major Fall Flavors

Dairy Queen has brought back its Fall Blizzard Menu, complete with NEW flavors such as the Pecan Pie Blizzard Treat and fan favorites like the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat. For those looking to embrace fall with full force, the NEW Fall Blizzard Menu allows you to celebrate seasonal flavors, even when the temperatures don’t call for flannel. The menu includes:
RESTAURANTS
ComicBook

Turkey Dinner, Other New Candy Corn Varieties Here for Halloween

We're halfway through September and with both Fall and Halloween closing in, we're in the best time of year for candy. Now, ahead of Halloween and just in time for fall, Ferrara is celebrating with the return of some seasonal favorites as well as new offerings, including Nerds Candy Corn, Minions Candy Corn, and a new variety of Turkey Dinner Candy Corn.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Dairy Queen's Fall Blizzard Lineup Is Here with 7 Flavors

It's almost that time of year. The AC goes off, your sweaters go on, and pumpkin spice invades menus across the board. Resident soft serve maker Dairy Queen is no exception. DQ's fall lineup is here with the highly-anticipated return of the fan-favorite Pumpkin Pie Blizzard. While more than a...
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Egg-Based Breakfast Tacos

Popular quick-serve Mexican food chain Taco Cabana has announced the launch of 'TC Time!,' a selection of specialty breakfast, lunch, and dinner dishes that will only be available for the next two months. The limited-time menu will include a range of new tacos and shareable dishes such as nachos and...
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

The #1 Healthiest Pumpkin Spice Latte, Says Dietitian

For those who have health goals they're trying to achieve, the fall season can be quite intimidating. Once September hits, you're pretty much looking at the rest of the year full of holidays and celebrations, which means tons of festive foods and drinks. And just because you have healthy eating goals doesn't mean you have to be afraid of these foods or try to avoid them. In fact, there are plenty of ways you can enjoy your favorite holiday treats in a healthy way, including the highly-anticipated pumpkin spice latte!
FOOD & DRINKS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Tangy Sourdough Bread

Eric Pallant, a serious amateur baker and author of "Sourdough Culture: A History of Bread Making From Ancient to Modern Bakers," usually keeps about 1 cup of sourdough starter, stored in a mason jar, in the fridge. To make your own starter, try Pallant's sourdough bread starter recipe. Makes 1...
RECIPES
Tree Hugger

A Vegan's Guide to Dairy Queen: Best Menu Options, Swaps, and More

Dairy Queen's soft-serve ice cream treats have been a staple in American fast food since 1940. Alongside their signature curl-top cone, Dairy Queen introduced typical hamburger stand fare in the late 1950s, and today their menu has expanded to include a variety of specialty frozen drinks. As you can imagine,...
FOOD & DRINKS
americastestkitchen.com

Starbucks and Dunkin' Are Embracing Apple Drinks. Should You Fall for Them?

Taste-testing Starbucks' Apple Crisp Macchiato and Dunkin's Iced Caramel Apple Cider. I live in New England, where summers are short and mostly mild. Still, by the time August comes around, I’m hankering for Maine fall, and national coffee chains are always happy to oblige. Usually, brands such as Starbucks and Dunkin' race to be the first to put out their fall displays and release cinnamon-laced beverages that are barely reminiscent of coffee.
FOOD & DRINKS
mashed.com

International Delight Just Made Your Favorite Candy An Iced Coffee Flavor

Whether you regularly add extras to your coffee or not, chances are you'll want to hear about the recent partnership between International Delight and The Hershey Company. According to its website, for over 40 years, International Delight has been perfecting the craft of dairy-free coffee creamers in an assortment of flavors. In the past decade, the company has also expanded to produce iced coffee among the lineup of products.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

This Popular Restaurant Chain Is Adding a Brand New Cheesecake to Its Menu

There are few things more exciting for foodies than seeing their favorite restaurants add new dishes to their menus. Fans of one beloved national restaurant chain The Cheesecake Factory are in luck this September, now that the eatery has added a delicious new cheesecake to its dessert lineup. And for those who need a bit more incentive to grab some dessert, this little slice of heaven even gives back to those in need.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Baskin-Robbins Is Scooping a New Fall Flavor Just for September

Looks like fall 2021’s flavor of the season is apple pie, and apples, generally. There is a new apple drink at Starbucks and both an Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Refresher and an Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refresher. If beverages weren’t enough, there is now ice cream, too. Baskin-Robbins’ September Flavor of...
FOOD & DRINKS
abc57.com

New ice cream and smoothie shop opens in Stevensville

STEVENSVILLE, Mich.—A new ice cream and smoothie shop celebrated its grand opening on Tuesday in southwest Michigan. Y Not Ice Cream & Smoothies has officially opened its doors at 5651 Cleveland Avenue. The shop's co-owners and Berrien County natives, Doni Sites and Katherine Meek, have been friends for over 20...
STEVENSVILLE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy