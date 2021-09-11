Peppercorn-Infused Italian Cheeses
If you're looking for cheese with a little bit of a kick, Trader Joe's new Canestrato Pepato fits the bill perfectly. Trader Joe's new Canestrato Pepato is a delicious new cheese made by an award-winning cheesemaker in Sardinia, Italy. This cheesemaker combines century-old practices with a modern production facility to turn pasturized sheep's milk, salt, animal rennet, and cheese cultures into a rich and nutty cheese. The cheese is then infused with peppercorns, which give the already peppery cheese a milk kick.www.trendhunter.com
