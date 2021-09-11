CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Great Michael K. Williams Movies And TV Shows And How To Watch Them

By Philip Sledge
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Michael K. Williams passed away at the age of 54 on September 6, 2021, leaving behind a family and a body of work that is up there with some of the all-time greats from the medium. Throughout his acting career, which went back to 1995, Williams gave life to the likes of Omar Little on The Wire, Albert “Chalky” White on Boardwalk Empire, and dozens of others who felt like fully-realized and three-dimensional people rather than characters on a show or in a movie. As we mourn the loss of one of the best actors of his time, we should look back on Williams’ extensive library of shows and movies so that we can best remember the greatness of his craft. Here is just a sampling of the gifts Michael K. Williams had to offer us all.

