Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck return to the red carpet together

Ben Affleck has a special co-star in his new commercial for WynnBET — his on-again girlfriend Jennifer Lopez’s mother, Lupe Rodriguez!. Ben Affleck, 49, got a special someone to make a cameo appearance in the actor’s new commercial for WynnBET, a new mobile sports betting and iGamin app. So that special someone must be Jennifer Lopez, right? Well even though the rekindled couple is going strong again, J.Lo, 52, was nowhere to be seen in the commercial — but the woman who gave birth to her was! That’s right, J.Lo’s mother, Guadalupe “Lupe” Rodriguez, 75, briefly appears in the WynnBet commercial, which Ben both stars in and directed.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 DAYS AGO