Presidential Election

Joe Biden may have staked his presidency on the vaccine mandate

By Analysis by Chris Cillizza
CNN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — Whether you love Joe Biden, hate him or aren't totally sure how you feel about him, we can all agree on this: His first term -- and maybe his entire presidency -- will hinge on how he is perceived to have dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic. And that...

John Macdonald
7d ago

He already lost it with the fiasco at the Southern border, inflation and the bungled Afghanistan withdrawal

