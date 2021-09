After the devastation of September 11, there were questions about how and what to rebuild, and how to best memorialize the event, and remember the people lost that day. The answer came in the form of a design by the architect Michael Arad and landscape architect Peter Walker. They proposed creating twin waterfall pools that marked the footprints of the two towers, each approximately an acre in size. The pools would be lined with bronze parapet walls engraved with the names of all the victims of the attack, as well as those who were killed during the 1993 bombing of the site. The National 9/11 Memorial Museum would be built adjacent to the outdoor memorial in what the museum’s website aptly calls “the archaeological heart of the original WTC site.”

