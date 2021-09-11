CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Former 2001 Mets Recall Aftermath Of 9/11 Attacks In Honor Of 20th Anniversary

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this day 20-years-ago, America and the world as a whole would never be the same after the infamous 9/11 attacks. Mets vice president of ballpark operations Sue Lucchi was at work at Shea Stadium that day when horror struck in the form of the first plane crashing into the North Tower of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. And for the next 11 days, Shea Stadium pretty much became her home.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Piazza
Person
Todd Zeile
Person
Bobby Valentine
Person
Joe Torre

Comments / 0

Community Policy