Austin, TX

Civil rights organizations come together for rally at Texas Capitol against controversial new laws

By Harley Tamplin
KXAN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN (KXAN) — Activists hosted a rally at the Texas Capitol on Saturday in response to controversial new laws passed during the special legislative session. During the session, a number of Republican-backed bills were passed, most notably Senate Bill 8, which bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, and Senate Bill 1 – which Republicans say focuses on election integrity, but Democrats argue restricts voting access.

done with fake news !!!
5d ago

Why isn’t this an insurrection ???? Hunt them down ! Everyone of them and throw them in jail and put them into solitary confinement without due process !!!!!

Waterloo Waterloo
5d ago

Those who don’t agree are free to leave Texas…Democrats will try to get in the way but Governor Abbott is a strong man and won’t let that happens. This getting ready to protests care nothing but Covid 19 infected individuals that will get other infected.

American Greg
5d ago

if they really want to protest civil rights why are they not protesting president Biden just look at all the things he's actually doing taking away people's rights. the Texas laws they are talking about protect the right to life of a unborn child and the voting laws protect the right of registered voters. I just don't understand these people they are wrong

