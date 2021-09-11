Civil rights organizations come together for rally at Texas Capitol against controversial new laws
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Activists hosted a rally at the Texas Capitol on Saturday in response to controversial new laws passed during the special legislative session. During the session, a number of Republican-backed bills were passed, most notably Senate Bill 8, which bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, and Senate Bill 1 – which Republicans say focuses on election integrity, but Democrats argue restricts voting access.www.kxan.com
Comments / 35