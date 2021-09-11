CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shanksville, PA

Biden places wreath at Shanksville 9/11 memorial

President Joe Biden made the second of his three Sept. 11 stops, visiting the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, not long after Vice President Kamala Harris and former President George W. Bush spoke at a remembrance. Biden placed a wreath at Memorial Plaza, home to the Wall of...

