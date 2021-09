SAN FRANCISCO — The Giants could have three key contributors to their first-place season back in the fold soon. Starting pitcher Alex Wood, who was sidelined with symptomatic COVID-19, threw a bullpen before Monday’s game against the Padres at Oracle Park. Giants manager Gabe Kapler said that there was “no roadmap in place” for his return, but with San Francisco down to only three starting pitchers, his return would be a boon.

