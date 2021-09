Today Apple held its fall 2021 iPhone launch event, and we’ve gotten 4 new iPhones from the new iPhone 13 series: the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. This year’s phones follow last year’s rather large generational upgrades – although this year Apple also has quite a few big features on the menu such as better cameras and new much improved 120Hz displays on the Pro models. Battery life also has seen a larger emphasis, with Apple claiming the new iPhones last longer than their predecessors, achieved through both component efficiency improvements as well as new larger batteries.

