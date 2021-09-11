CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VCU Health CMH workers awarded scholarships

By Staff Report
Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwice a year, Community Memorial Hospital (CMH) Auxiliary awards hospital employees with a $500 scholarship toward furthering their education through the Tree of Love – Elizabeth T. Moseley Scholarship Fund. The Scholarship is funded by community donations made to the “Tree of Love” in memory of, in honor of or as a military salute to a loved one. Recipients must meet certain criteria, like being employed by VCU Health CMH for at least a year, providing a letter of recommendation from their department director, maintaining a 3.0 GPA or greater and writing a 100-word essay on how the scholarship would enhance their lives. The degree or certification pursued must enhance the employee’s capabilities in a position at the hospital.

www.kenbridgevictoriadispatch.com

