Photos: Scenes From 9/11 National Memorials

By Jonathan Franklin
WFAE
 6 days ago
On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, multiple ceremonies commemorated the nearly 3,000 lives that were lost on that day. From New York to Pennsylvania to the Pentagon, here are some of the scenes captured as people are remembering and reflecting on the lives lost and legacies left behind.

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

