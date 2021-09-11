CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Chicago Anchorwoman Allison Payne Dies At 57

By Tanay Hudson
Madame Noire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtimeChicago anchorwoman Allison Payne has passed away. Payne was 57-years-old. Payne attended University of Detroit and Bowling Green State University and then kicked off her career at ABC’s affiliate in Toledo, Ohio WNWO. She then went on to be a news anchor at NBC affiliate WNEM in Saginaw, Michigan. Payne then settled into working at Chicago’s WGN in 1990 and was stationed there for 21 years. She stayed there until 2011 after she was forced to leave due to health issues. Throughout her career she won nine Emmy awards.

