'Jeopardy!' Contestant Reveals Notable Change the Show Made Due to Mike Richards' Firing

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the first Jeopardy! contestants of the new season revealed a notable change the show made after he taped his appearance. Samit Sarkar, the deputy managing editor for Polygon, revealed on Twitter that he was one of the 11 contestants who appeared on the show during Mike Richards' day as "permanent" host. Since Richards was fired the day after Sarkar filmed his episode, Sarkar said he did not receive the photo he took with the now-disgraced former executive producer.

popculture.com

Alex Trebek
Mayim Bialik
Mike Richards
#Sony Pictures Television#Mike Will#Polygon
