Marvel's Shang-Chi Avoid Black Widow Drop In Second Weekend at the Box Office
It looks like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will avoid the same box office collapse the Black Widow suffered in its second weekend at the box office. After setting new records over Labor Day weekend, Shang-Chi is headed towards a second frame total of $31 million after taking in $9.7 million on its second Friday in movie theaters. The strength of Shang-Chi's Labor Day weekend opening seems to have inspired Disney to commit to debuting its remaining theatrical releases exclusively in theaters for the rest of the year, including Marvel Studios' Eternals.comicbook.com
