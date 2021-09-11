CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety Agencies In South Hills Put Together Vehicle Display In Recognition Of 9/11

 6 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CASTLE SHANNON (KDKA) — Public safety agencies in the South Hills are marking the 20th year since the 9/11 attacks with a vehicle display featuring the American flag.

(Photo Credit: Bethel Park Police Department/Facebook)

The Bethel Park Police Department said on Facebook that the display is at the Castle Shannon Volunteer Fire Department parking lot along Library Road.

“The vehicles will remain there all day in solemn tribute to the lives lost and forever changed. Lest we forget,” Bethel Park Police said.

