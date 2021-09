Mike Zimmer smiled when he heard what's become an all-too-familiar question during his eight seasons as Vikings head coach. "Not too nervous, really," Zimmer said. Really? That doesn't sound like the same Pepto-Bismol-guzzling guy who's suffered openly through his share of agonizing misses. Misses like Blair Walsh's infamous 27-yard duck hook in the closing seconds of the 2015 wild-card loss to Seattle. Or Daniel Carlson's 0-fer meltdown at Green Bay and his ensuing release after only two games as the highest-drafted kicker in team history in 2018. Or even the normally steady Dan Bailey missing 10 kicks in the final five games to lose his job at the end of last season.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO