CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Is Dixon out of Dabo's doghouse......

tigernet.com
 6 days ago

That Doghouse, aka Love Shack bit is getting old. Sure it was funny at first years ago. But your man didn't do something horrendous then why punish the team as a whole by keeping your best player sidelined? You let him come in late in the game so obviously only egos were hurt in the first place.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Dabo Swinney said about Georgia following Clemson's loss to Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs suffocated the Clemson Tigers Saturday night 10-3 to start the season 1-0. The Dawgs relentless defense stifled Tigers QB DJ Uiagalelei, as he was sacked 7 times. Kirby Smart’s defense allowed Clemson just 2 rushing yards on the night, and now, Clemson has lost back-to-back games for...
GEORGIA STATE
Blueridgenow.com

Dabo comes to town, watches his son's team earn big win over Hendersonville

After totally dominating its first three opponents, Hendersonville High's football team found out what it was like to be dominated. Defending 3-A state champion Daniel High of South Carolina scored 42 straight points after spotting the Bearcats an early lead as the Lions roared to a 42-13 victory Friday night before a packed Dietz Field. The close to sell-out crowd included Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney, whose son Clay is a wide receiver for Daniel.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Usain Bolt has message for Sha’Carri Richardson about trash talk

Usain Bolt has a message for Sha’Carri Richardson regarding her trash talk. The retired Jamaican sprinting legend was interviewed by the New York Post to promote his new music album. In the interview, Bolt talked about Richardson, who is a top American sprinter in the 100 m. Bolt says Richardson...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo
12up

Could Urban Meyer leave the Jags for USC?

The second it was announced that Clay Helton was fired by USC, the Urban Meyer rumors started swirling. Meyer, in his first year as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, saw his team suffer a rough loss to Houston in Week 1. Meyer is known for being a legendary college...
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

Re: Lyn j Dixon

The offense seemed to be better once he got into the game maybe he will be the answer down the road.
SPORTS
tigernet.com

Will this change Dabo's mind about the portal?

There were some quality Linemen that entered the portal this offseason that we didn't even consider. Guys that may have helped prevent what happened tonight. Re: Will this change Dabo's mind about the portal?. Sep 4, 2021, 11:55 PM. Yes, many of us have been concerned about the O-line (rightfully...
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

Re: Awesome! We are the underDOGS! Dabo

The Tiger D will have to win this game . Hopefully keep the Dawgs under 20. Top 5 match ups are never easy when two teams has the talent that these two teams have two deep. But it wouldn't matter to me if everybody that works for ESECPN, ABC, CBS, or NBC were picking the Cur Dogs to win, my pick is the Good Guys in Orange by at least 7!!!!
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Man#Love Shack#First Years#Doghouse
tigernet.com

Re: I love Dabo, but..

Long time fan, first time posting. Lots of comments talking about O line and DJ, but this is all on Dabo. He is the head guy and responsible for the product on the field. I think he is great and the team is still really good, but not elite. I’ve been reading posts on this board about the poor play calling and O line play since 2019, and I 100% agree these are areas that need to be addressed to win another natty. Question is what has Dabo done since 2019 to address. Looks exactly the same to me. We are one playoff loss away from becoming the next Choklahoma, the team nobody wants to see in the playoff because they cruise through an easy schedule and then can’t compete in a big boy football game. The loss last night was bad but what concerns me more is UGA is not elite. Great defense but they will get hammered by Bama with that offense. We were elite from 2015-2018 but not at that level 2019-2021.
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

Dabo rarely blames his QB for anything.

Maybe Ross should have set down on route but it couldn’t be that every receiver was on a different page than DJ. DJ was indecisive, slow, was on a different page than every receiver, looked like Cam Newton overthrowing the ball all night. There was one way over rated player last night and it was DJ. Dr Pepper is surely second guessing NIL contact and need to come up with a Prevagen spike drink for DJ. Coaching bears some blame that when a QB is so off his game, change up the game plan a bit and take the pressure off the QB for a bit. Last night was as close to a NATTY as either will see this year. Sure, Clemson could make the CFP, but it won’t look any better than last year. We better find a backup and quick.
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Re: I'm Pretty Sure Dabo's Headphone were working

TNET: Swinney takes play calling, lack of run game to task in "C-minus" effort. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney didn’t hold back during his Sunday teleconference with the media, admitting that he wishes the Tigers would have stayed with the run game and that play calling needs to be better. In all, it led to what he called a C-minus effort. Full Story »
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Dabo versus Kirby Smart

The contrast between those two on GameDay was astounding. Dabo was his typical enthusiastic life of the party incredibly positive and upbeat!. Kirby smart sounded like he was at a funeral.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
tigernet.com

Re: I thought it was a smart move by Dabo and Tony to

Keep our offense vanilla last night. That game didn’t matter at all, so we didn’t want to give our ACC opponents film to study. That’s a true veteran move by the best coaching staff in the country. "IDIOT POSTER OF THE MONTH SO FAR...GWP-- You have won IPM Award for...
SPORTS
The Spun

Kurt Warner Clarifies Comments About Tom Brady

Hall of Fame quarterback and NFL analyst Kurt Warner has always had the nicest of things to say about Tom Brady. But some recent comments he made about Brady have forced him to clarify what he meant. Last night Warner tweeted at Brady that he probably could have played until...
NFL
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson, Dabo Swinney have become regulars on ESPN's College GameDay program

If College GameDay’s in town, Clemson is probably there, too. Clemson, as well as head coach Dabo Swinney, have become quite the regulars on ESPN’s College GameDay program. The Tigers’ latest GameDay appearance will come Saturday when the show will originate from Bearden Park in uptown Charlotte, North Carolina, just...
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Lyn-J barking back from the doghouse

You can get it for yourself at TCI or Twitter, but I don’t think this is going to end well. I’m thinking the portal will be in play very soon…kids don’t go for the “no respect” angle these days whether they are right or wrong. 😤. Judge Keller®. Hall of...
SPORTS
tigernet.com

Dabo is the one who has kept him

Because it's time to exercise it and I have $50 to add to the pot. Actually, we should have canned his under-performing a55 years ago when it wouldn't have cost us anything.
SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

Dixon 'needs to grow up'

Clemson had its best rushing performance of the young season Saturday, but the Tigers' most experience back once again wasn't a big part part of it. Lyn-J Dixon ripped off a 16-yard run on the first play of the (...)
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy