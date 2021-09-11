CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Finsbury Park mosque attacker fears eye loss after prison stabbing

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe terrorist behind an attack on the Finsbury Park mosque in London may lose sight in one eye after a prison attack, a court has heard. Darren Osborne was jailed for life for murdering Makram Ali after deliberately ploughing into a crowd of people in north London in June 2017.

