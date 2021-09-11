How to watch ‘Shine a Light’ from 9/11 Day tonight (9/11/21): time, channel, free live stream
The nonprofit 9/11 Day and 12 other 9/11 organizations and the City of New York will air a TV special called “Shine a Light” at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, on CNN. The broadcast commemorates the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the United States. It will include musical performances by H.E.R., Brad Paisley, Common and Maroon 5 as well as films and interviews “with members of the 9/11 community” and will be hosted by CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper.www.pennlive.com
