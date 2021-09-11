CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tincknell by a nose in second Laguna practice

By Joey Barnes
racer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry Tincknell paced IMSA’s second practice for this weekend’s Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The 29-year-old Brit wheeled the No. 55 Mazda Motorsport DPi to a flying lap of 1m14.552s around the 2.238-mile, 11-turn road course with less than six minutes to go in the 75-minutes session. The lap dethroned the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac by a narrow 0.002s, which held the top spot for the majority after Pipo Derani’s time of 1m14.554s roughly 35 minutes in.

