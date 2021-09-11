CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Ex-MLB pitcher Mike Montgomery hits umpire with rosin bag during KBO game

By Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

Former MLB pitcher Mike Montgomery, who was a reliever on the Chicago Cubs’ 2016 World Series team, threw a rosin bag at an umpire after he was tossed from a KBO game on Friday.

Montgomery pitches for the Samsung Lions of the KBO, which is the top baseball league in South Korea.

During a game against the KT Wiz, Montgomery was warned about the KBO's pitch rule, which states a ball must thrown by the pitcher within 12 seconds of receiving the ball when the bases are empty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QZQI0_0btEDmSG00
Chicago Cubs' Mike Montgomery pitches to a Pittsburgh Pirates batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jim Young) The Associated Press

The umpire ejected Montgomery for violation of the rule and he charged the umpire as his teammates tried to restrain him.

He picked up a rosin bag and hit the umpire in the back. After getting to the dugout, Montgomery took off his jersey and threw it out on the field.

Montgomery had a career record 23-34 with a 3.84 ERA with the Seattle Mariners, Cubs and Kansas City Royals. He earned the save in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series against the Cleveland Indians after Michael Martinez grounded to third for the final out.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ex-MLB pitcher Mike Montgomery hits umpire with rosin bag during KBO game

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NY Mets Trade Rumors: An even bigger blockbuster trade with the Cubs

New York Mets trade rumors bombshell! We didn’t think we’d see any of these in August with the trade deadline now three weeks in the past. However, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic revealed an interesting piece of news relating to what could have been. The Mets’ biggest trade deadline move...
MLB
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Montgomery
NBC Chicago

Kyle Schwarber Says Cubs Release ‘One of Better Things' for Career

Playoff-minded Schwarber: Non-tender ‘better’ for career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Schwarber, the first homegrown core player kicked to the curb by the Cubs during their nine-month roster purge, watched Kris Bryant’s Wrigley Field homecoming Friday from the other side of town. Among other things, he wondered whether...
MLB
Chicago Sun-Times

Bleacher brawl breaks out during Cubs-White Sox game

With the Sox pounding the Cubs again on Sunday, tensions were high among fans. Such a heated intra-city rivalry has led to fan violence during past Crosstown Classic matchups both on the North and South Sides. On Sunday, tempers boiled over again in the left-field bleachers at Guaranteed Rate Park...
MLB
Q985

Illinois Woman Can’t Escape Nose-Picking Moment at Cubs v. Brewers Game

THE SETTING: (THE FORMER) MILLER PARK. It is anything but surprising to see a large presence of Chicago Cubs fans at Miller Park (now known as American Family Field) when the team is visiting the Milwaukee Brewers. In the see of ugly Brew-crew colors, the red and blue Cubs clothing is very noticeable.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kbo#Ex Mlb#The Chicago Cubs#Ap Photo#The Associated Press#Cubs#The Seattle Mariners#Kansas City Royals
FanSided

Mets fans now know what Reds fans have known; Javier Baez is a crybaby

The boo-birds have been out at Citi Field for sometime, and apparently it’s hurting Javier Baez’s feelings. The former Chicago Cubs shortstop had a message for New York Mets fans yesterday; stop booing me. This attitude is nothing new for Baez and something that fans of the Cincinnati Reds have seen for years.
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

An update on Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and other former Cubs

Back by popular demand after the Labor Day holiday, here’s a look at how many of the former Cubs traded away at this year’s deadline performed over the last several games. In the last update, I noted Báez’ (and other Mets players) little “thumbs-down” kerfuffle with Mets fans. The very...
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' Jason Heyward: Takes knee to head

Heyward left Saturday's game against the Giants after Brandon Crawford's knee inadvertently hit the side of his face, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports. He left the field with trainers but under his own power. Nick Martini entered the game in left field with Ian Happ sliding over to right field.
MLB
Vacaville Reporter

SF Giants claim pitcher from Dodgers who could help stretched bullpen

DENVER — Right-handed pitcher Jake Jewell is flipping sides in the Giants-Dodgers rivalry. Fewer than 10 days after Los Angeles claimed the reliever off waivers from the Chicago Cubs, Jewell was designated for assignment by the Dodgers and claimed by the Giants. Upon adding Jewell to their 40-man roster, the Giants optioned him to Triple-A Sacramento.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
tucsonpost.com

Cubs place OF Jason Heyward on concussion list

The Chicago Cubs placed outfielder Jason Heyward on the seven-day concussion list on Tuesday. The move was retroactive to Sunday. Heyward was injured during Saturday's game against San Francisco when the knee of Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford struck him in the head and neck. Chicago recalled outfielder Trayce Thompson from...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Column: The Chicago White Sox are handling Carlos Rodón with kid gloves — and for good reason with the playoffs looming

Barring some unforeseen occurrence, Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón figures to be slotted into Game 3 of the Division Series against the Houston Astros, behind Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito. And before that Oct. 10th game, he’ll have plenty of rest. The playoff picture is all but set for the Sox, but the rotation is still a guessing game. The only thing we know for sure is the White ...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Patrick Wisdom Ties Kris Bryant's Rookie Home Run Record

Wisdom ties Bryant for Cubs' rookie HR record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kris Bryant's Cubs single-season rookie home run record stood for nearly six seasons. Now, he's got company atop the leaderboard. Third baseman Patrick Wisdom hit a two-run home run Tuesday against the Phillies, tying Bryant for...
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: 3 players you should be prepared to lose this winter

The Los Angeles Dodgers want nothing to do with the self-imposed luxury tax “salary cap” that most MLB teams seem spooked by these days. Even so, though, we have no idea what’s ahead of us this offseason, as a new set of CBA talks between the union and MLB establishment looms.
NFL
mediaite.com

WATCH: Pitcher Throws the Ultimate Blooper and Nearly Hits Himself with WORST Pitch in MLB History

Trailing the Oakland A’s 7-4 Tuesday night, the Kansas City Royals brought in left-hander Jake Brentz to pitch the sixth inning. Brentz, who was celebrating his 27th birthday, got off to a strong start, opening the inning by getting A’s batter Starling Marte to swing and miss at the first pitch. But his second pitch – well that one was juuuuuust a bit outside. Technically it was inside on the righty hitter, but regardless, it wasn’t what the Royals catcher called for.
MLB
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

247K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy