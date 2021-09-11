Ex-MLB pitcher Mike Montgomery hits umpire with rosin bag during KBO game

Former MLB pitcher Mike Montgomery, who was a reliever on the Chicago Cubs’ 2016 World Series team, threw a rosin bag at an umpire after he was tossed from a KBO game on Friday.

Montgomery pitches for the Samsung Lions of the KBO, which is the top baseball league in South Korea.

During a game against the KT Wiz, Montgomery was warned about the KBO's pitch rule, which states a ball must thrown by the pitcher within 12 seconds of receiving the ball when the bases are empty.

Chicago Cubs' Mike Montgomery pitches to a Pittsburgh Pirates batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jim Young) The Associated Press

The umpire ejected Montgomery for violation of the rule and he charged the umpire as his teammates tried to restrain him.

He picked up a rosin bag and hit the umpire in the back. After getting to the dugout, Montgomery took off his jersey and threw it out on the field.

Montgomery had a career record 23-34 with a 3.84 ERA with the Seattle Mariners, Cubs and Kansas City Royals. He earned the save in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series against the Cleveland Indians after Michael Martinez grounded to third for the final out.

