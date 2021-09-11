CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkville, MD

WATCH: 20th anniversary 9/11 Patriot Day Ride rolls through Parkville [VIDEO]

By Chris Montcalmo
 6 days ago
PARKVILLE, MD—An annual tradition returned to Parkville on Saturday morning.

To mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, the Patriot Day Ride made its way down Harford Road.

The annual trek begins at the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company and ends at Putty Hill Avenue, where a bell-tolling ceremony is held to honor the lives lost of 9/11.

This year, hundreds of motorcycles made their way down Harford Road at around noon.

View video of the event below.

The post WATCH: 20th anniversary 9/11 Patriot Day Ride rolls through Parkville [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD .

