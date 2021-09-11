Activist walks from Fort Bragg to Cherry Point to help raise money for veterans

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tim Day was on a mission this week. He’s almost completed it. Day, an activist for Purple Heart veterans, has completed almost all of a 152-mile walk this week — from Fort Bragg in Fayetteville to Marie Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock — all for a good cause. He did the walk to raise money and awareness. He is a member of the Warrior Bonfire Program, a national organization that focuses on veterans who have earned a Purple Heart.