I think it was the medicine. My first fascination with the veterinary profession. As a little kid accompanying my dad to the local vet clinic, I remember being blown away by the realization there was medicine that was just for animals. Small brown bottles, big glass jugs and boxes of gigantic pills, lined up on shelves and in big display coolers. Medicine for cows, for pigs, for dogs. How on earth could anyone possess the knowledge of what it all was, what sicknesses it was used for, how one would get that stuff into an animal? I couldn’t fathom it.

