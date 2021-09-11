2021 Barber Beast on the Bay

The Beast is back with 10 miles, 30 obstacles, and 1 Goal: conquer every obstacle! Whether you are an elite OCR addict or a new to the scene first timer, the Barber Beast on the Bay offers something for every level of competitor. Tackle insane terrains – from sand to mud to lake to swamp! The Barber Beast on the Bay combines natural and man-made obstacles with one of the best locations available -- the beaches of Presque Isle! The Barber Beast on the Bay takes place Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Erie, Pennsylvania on the shores of Presque Isle State Park. Do you have what it takes to beat the Beast?