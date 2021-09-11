38th Annual Danny Darr Memorial Softball Tournament

The 1st Annual Putts Fore Mutts Golf Tournament raised almost $8,000 for the Erath County Humane Society on Saturday at the Tejas Golf Course. “We had a total of 20 teams play throughout the day. We ended the day with our 50/50 drawing and several raffle prize giveaways. There was some excitement in selecting the winner of the top raffle prize, two Thanksgiving Day Dallas Cowboys tickets with a parking pass,” said Julie Howell. “Two tickets were stuck together when pulled out of the basket. The winner was 10-year-old Amber Meneses, who then graciously gave it to the person whose ticket was drawn with hers, Ms. Renee Jackson. Amber knew Renee really wanted to go to the Cowboys game and said she wanted to give the prize to her. It was a really sweet moment and made the Jacksons’ day!”

