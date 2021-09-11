CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

38th Annual Danny Darr Memorial Softball Tournament

eriereader.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDouble elimination tournament. $260.00 entry fee. Awards for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. All proceeds donated to Make-A-Wish to grant life-changing wishes for children with terminal illnesses. Team draw meeting to be held Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. Teams must be paid in full prior to or at the...

www.eriereader.com

Comments / 0

Related
longislandadvance.net

Old-timers’ 38th annual game

The old-timers held their 38th annual softball game this past Labor Day weekend at Roberto Clemente Turf Field in Rider Avenue Park. The old-timers are men, aged 60 to 92—many of whom play on the Brookhaven softball league. For the game, the men are split into three teams and compete for the win on a rotating basis.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
eparisextra.com

30th Annual J.T. Davis Golf Tournaments set for mid-October

There will be two separate tournaments that day, one starting at 8 a.m. and another at 1 p.m. Paris Education Foundation is presenting the 30th Annual J.T. Davis Golf Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 16. There will be two separate tournaments that day, one starting at 8 a.m. and another at 1 p.m.
PARIS, TX
Kankakee Daily Journal

PHOTOS: Winners crowned in 59th annual Rollison tournament

For the 59th year in a row, the Kankakee Country Club managed to crown another pair of champions Sunday during its annual Clive Rollison Memorial Golf Tournament. The special two-day event featured 88 golfers grouped into teams of four playing two-best balls during 36 holes.
KANKAKEE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slo#Make A Wish
KTLO

Winners of Women’s Memorial Golf Tournament announced

The Women’s Memorial Golf Tournament was played Thursday at Twin Lakes Golf Course with 84 participants. Winning the first flight was the team of Julie Deihl and Dar Zipper. The second flight went to Shelly Johnson and Donna Dobbs. The third flight was won by Ella Bailey and Donna Shaffer. Winning the fourth flight was the team of Bobbie Lent and Jane Carlson.
GOLF
kkdv.com

The Crayon Initiative 5th Annual Golf Tournament

“The Crayon Initiative 5th Annual Golf Tournament Presented by John Muir Health, Stanford Children’s Health and Canary Marketing” date is coming up September 27th. If you have not signed up yet, it’s not too late. For the first time, we are expanding to 200 participants this year! 100 in A.M. round, and 100 in P.M. round! This allows for the pace of play to go nice and smooth!
STANFORD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
riverheadlocal

24th Annual Snapper Tournament to be held on Sept. 25

The 24th Annual Snapper Tournament will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. along the Peconic Riverfront at Ammann Park. The tournament will feature a first place prize of a rod and reel for the winner in each division. Trophies will be awarded to the top three finishers in each division. A raffle for prizes donated by local merchants will be held after the tournament.
RIVERHEAD, NY
discoverestevan.com

35 Parent-Child Duos Participate in 38th-Annual Golf Tourney

Thirty-five teams enjoyed a fun day of golf at TS&M Woodlawn Park on a cool Sunday for the 38th-Annual Parent-Child Tournament. The tournament uses the Rondeau age-scoring system, which has an age-based handicap. All juniors were able to choose a trophy and enjoy a lunch thanks to the sponsors. Charlotte...
GOLF
wnky.com

Special Olympics Kentucky hosts Softball State Tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Friday night in Bowling Green, Special Olympics Kentucky hosted their big state softball tournament. Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Special Pops teamed up with Special Olympics Kentucky to play their big game at at Michael O. Buchanon Park. The special athletes have been practicing hard ever...
KENTUCKY STATE
eplocalnews.org

Fastpitch tournament benefits Mandy Matula Memorial Scholarship

Sixteen 14U and 16U girls fastpitch softball teams played in the Mandy Matula Memorial Fastpitch Tournament Sept. 11 at Miller Park in Eden Prairie. Tournament proceeds benefit the Mandy Matula Memorial Scholarship Fund in honor of Matula, who played softball at Eden Prairie High School and the University of Minneosota-Duluth, and mentored young players with the Eden Prairie Fastpitch Association. Matula was a victim of domestic abuse in 2013 at the age of 24. The event raised $4,000 for scholarships that are awarded annually to Eden Prairie softball players. Photos by Jim Bayer.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
theflashtoday.com

1st Annual Putts Fore Mutts Golf Tournament

The 1st Annual Putts Fore Mutts Golf Tournament raised almost $8,000 for the Erath County Humane Society on Saturday at the Tejas Golf Course. “We had a total of 20 teams play throughout the day. We ended the day with our 50/50 drawing and several raffle prize giveaways. There was some excitement in selecting the winner of the top raffle prize, two Thanksgiving Day Dallas Cowboys tickets with a parking pass,” said Julie Howell. “Two tickets were stuck together when pulled out of the basket. The winner was 10-year-old Amber Meneses, who then graciously gave it to the person whose ticket was drawn with hers, Ms. Renee Jackson. Amber knew Renee really wanted to go to the Cowboys game and said she wanted to give the prize to her. It was a really sweet moment and made the Jacksons’ day!”
ERATH COUNTY, TX
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Annual golf tournament honors YSU legend

BOARDMAN — Looking out from her golf cart, Roseann Schwartz sees golfers from 13 different colleges, all taking their best shot on Mill Creek’s north course, representing their universities with pride Tuesday afternoon. The sport of women’s golf has come quite a way in the last two decades. More females...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Finger Lakes Times

First annual Brian K. Fowler Golf Tournament open for signups

GENEVA — Former Geneva High School football star and state champion running back Brian K. Fowler is preparing to put on his first Brian K. Flower Golf Tournament benefitting the Brian K. Fowler Health Professions Scholarship. One hundred percent of the Oct. 3 tournament proceeds will go toward the scholarship...
GENEVA, NY
goshockers.com

Shockers Open Tournament Play at Payne Stewart Memorial

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita State women's golf tackles its first tournament of the 2021-22 season Monday and Tuesday at the MSU/Payne Stewart Memorial in Springfield, Mo. Opening round play kicks off Monday, Sept. 13 with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Teams will play 36 holes Monday and conclude with the final 18 on Tuesday.
WICHITA, KS
mymoinfo.com

Softball Tournament Fundraiser for Viburnum Project Graduation

(Viburnum) Softball teams are needed for a special event next month in Viburnum. Event organizer Brenda Wilkinson tells us what’s happening. Wilkinson says they will also have other fun things happening around the old ball park in Viburnum the day of the tournament. 150 dollars is all it will cost...
VIBURNUM, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy