How Wireless Chargers For Electric Cars Work

By Cobus F. Potgieter
CarBuzz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWireless chargers for EV cars should greatly accelerate the mass adoption of electric vehicles. In fact, wireless charging for an EV car's battery in your garage overnight removes yet another perceived inconvenience of EV technology - having to use cumbersome cables to plug it in or trying to find electric car charging stations. And in a green car such as an electric vehicle, wireless charging is even more important than with a cellphone. We need every incentive we can get to make the process as easy and convenient as possible to popularize the revolutionary technology.

