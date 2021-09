Just a few months ago, Jumpman brought back the Air Jordan 1 KO, which has been known over the years as the High OGs less expensive cousin. This shoe was originally released in the late 80s as a way to offer something more affordable to consumers. With the unique materials and color blocking, it was rumored that the KO stood for "knock off" which is certainly ironic when you consider it was Nike themselves naming it that.

