People on TikTok Are Making Hot Cheetos Salad, and Well . . . What's Not to Like?

Given the recent success fast-food brands have had collaborating with celebrities, Burger King has officially jumped on the bandwagon with its new Keep It Real Meals campaign. The home of the Whopper — which says it's been committed for years to removing colors, flavors, and preservatives from artificial sources from many of its offerings — is taking another step on its journey toward "delivering on the promise of real food" with stars Nelly, Anitta, and LILHUDDY. So, what is the latest celeb collaboration and how can you get in on it?

RESTAURANTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO