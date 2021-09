In 2014, I was blogging about the Houston Rockets for a local Houston sports blog. The Rockets had just come off of a crushing defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers in the playoffs and missed on signing Chris Bosh in free agency so fan morale was down. I pitched a story to my editor titled, “Is it time for the Rockets to move on from Kevin McHale?” right before the 2014-15 season started. By the time the idea got approved and the draft had been written, the Rockets had started the season on a six game winning streak. The story idea was scrapped.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO