John Gafford is one of the most recognized and respected figures in the Nevada real estate business. As the owner of multiple real estate companies and firms, John Gafford has overseen billions of dollars in home and business property transactions. While most people probably recognize him from his time as a contestant on Season 3 of The Apprentice, John Gafford owes much of his success to Simply Vegas. The company has continued to grow and bring in record profits over the past few years, but John Gafford has even bigger plans for the company. With plans to bring their vertical integration model to much of the national real estate market, John Gafford is also working to expand the Simply Vegas family to offer even more services, greater efficiency, and a better customer experience.

REAL ESTATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO