Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Mayaguez and Vicinity, Ponce and Vicinity by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-11 14:19:00 Expires: 2021-09-11 16:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and will lead to localized flooding in some areas. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; Ponce and Vicinity; Southwest; Western Interior Strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Sabana Grande, Las Marias, Lares, Ponce, Adjuntas, Yauco, Lajas, Guayanilla, Maricao, Guanica, Jayuya, southeastern San German, Utuado, Juana Diaz and Penuelas Municipalities through 330 PM AST At 157 PM AST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over Tallaboa Alta, or over Penuelas, moving southwest around 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail will be possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ponce, Yauco, Jayuya, Adjuntas, Guayanilla, Guanica, Sabana Grande, Utuado, San German, Lajas, Penuelas, Coto Laurel, Santo Domingo, Tallaboa Alta, Capitanejo, Palomas, Magas Arriba, Liborio Negron Torres, Tallaboa and Marueno. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-17 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California Significant Weather Change This Weekend Big weather changes are in store for this weekend as a storm pushes into the West, bringing periods of gusty winds, a sharp drop in the temperatures, and chances for rain. WINDS: Strong and gusty winds are anticipated Saturday, which could continue into Sunday. Plan on impacts to air/road travel, choppy lake conditions, and areas of blowing dust. Time to secure those fall and Halloween decorations, especially the inflatable ones. These winds will also bring increased fire weather concerns. Please see the Fire Weather Watch for additional details. TEMPERATURES: A cooldown will begin on Saturday and continue through early next week with high temperatures dropping a solid 20 degrees by Sunday-Monday. Frosts and freezes are likely for outlying rural areas and suburban valleys Monday and Tuesday mornings. Be sure to cover your sensitive vegetation if you`re still enjoying those outdoor gardens. RAIN: Best chances for rainfall will be north of I-80 Saturday night into Sunday with lighter rain possible between I-80 and US-50. Check back as the storm nears for anticipated rainfall totals. THUNDERSTORMS: There are low end chances for a couple of thunderstorms in far northeast California and northwest Nevada Saturday evening and night.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Brewster County, Davis Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 15:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Pecos A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Pecos, northwestern Brewster and eastern Jeff Davis Counties through 430 PM CDT At 345 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Alpine, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Alpine. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
Special Weather Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 15:43:00 Expires: 2021-09-16 17:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: North Central; Northwest A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Arecibo and Hatillo Municipalities through 415 PM AST At 313 PM AST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bajadero, or near Arecibo, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ENVIRONMENT
Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 06:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; Eastern Kiowa County; Eastern Las Animas County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Western Kiowa County Strong Northerly Winds and Gusts This Morning Strong northerly winds are expected to continue this morning as a strong front pushes south across the plains. Winds behind the front will quickly strengthen as this boundary moves south through the remaining areas of southern Colorado. Strongest wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph are expected across the area, with even some isolated gusts to 60 mph possible. While these strongest gusts are expected through around 8AM, anticipate any one location to only observe these gusts for around 1 to 2 hours. A diminishing trend will occur by mid to late morning today. Winds this strong could blow around unsecured objects and blow down small tree limbs. Those traveling early this morning should use caution, especially if operating a high profile vehicle, and particularly on west to east oriented roads.
BACA COUNTY, CO
Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

BACA COUNTY, CO
Flood Advisory issued for Okaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 10:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Okaloosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida Southeastern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 827 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oriole Beach, Navarre, Navarre Beach, Harper, Holley, Wynnehaven Beach, Woodlawn Beach and Garcon Point. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Flood Advisory issued for Okaloosa by NWS

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Flood Advisory issued for Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida Southeastern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 827 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oriole Beach, Navarre, Navarre Beach, Harper, Holley, Wynnehaven Beach, Woodlawn Beach and Garcon Point. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
Special Weather Statement issued for Lower St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 03:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Lower St. Bernard Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central St. Bernard Parish through 830 AM CDT At 731 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking two strong thunderstorms capable of producing waterspouts. First was 23 miles southeast of Lake Catherine and second was 6 miles southeast of Shell Beach. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Waterspouts and winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. These storms will remain over mainly rural marsh areas of central and eastern St. Bernard Parish. WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
SAINT BERNARD PARISH, LA
Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 03:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Terrebonne, southeastern Lafourche and central Jefferson Parishes through 1000 AM CDT At 918 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a waterspout over the marshes of Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes 7 miles west of Golden Meadow, or 8 miles southwest of Galliano, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Waterspouts and winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cut Off, Galliano, Larose and Golden Meadow. WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Flood Advisory issued for Okaloosa by NWS

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Special Weather Statement issued for Livingston, Southern Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 03:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Livingston; Southern Tangipahoa A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Livingston and southern Tangipahoa Parishes through 745 AM CDT At 716 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a landspout over marsh and swamp areas near Springfield and just southwest of Killian, or 13 miles southwest of Hammond, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Landspouts and winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hammond, Ponchatoula, Albany, Springfield, Natalbany, Killian and Tickfaw. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 12 between mile markers 30 and 45. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 19 and 38. LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Fire Weather Watch issued for Southern Mono County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-19 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-19 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Southern Mono County FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE EASTERN SIERRA AND SOUTHERN PORTION OF THE LAHONTAN BASIN * Changes...Wind speeds reduced slightly Sunday. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 274 Southern Mono County, Fire Zone 421 Southern Sierra Front including Alpine, Northern Mono, Southern Lyon and and Western Mineral Counties. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph, with stronger gusts possible in wind prone areas. * Humidity...10-18%, increasing from the north to the south by late afternoon or early evening. * Duration...3 to 6 hours. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them. * Additional Information...The greatest concern will be for areas near and east of the US-395 corridor. Humidity will be higher for the Sierra, but winds will still be strong.
MONO COUNTY, CA
Special Weather Statement issued for St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 10:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: St. Charles A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of St. Charles and north central Lafourche Parishes through 1215 PM CDT At 1018 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mathews, or 12 miles northeast of Houma, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hahnville, Lockport, Mathews, Norco, Paradis, Des Allemands, Luling, Boutte, Raceland, Ama, Bayou Gauche, Destrehan, New Sarpy, St. Rose and Taft. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 216 and 220. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 11. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
Fire Weather Watch issued for Lahontan Basin - Churchill and Eastern Mineral Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Lahontan Basin - Churchill and Eastern Mineral Counties FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY PRIMARILY NORTH OF US-50 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY PRIMARILY SOUTH OF US-50 * Changes...Wind speeds and duration of conditions now look more similar for Saturday and Sunday. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 429 Lahontan Basin including Churchill and Eastern Mineral Counties. * Winds...Southwest to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph Saturday, shifting to northwest Sunday afternoon. * Humidity...Saturday: 7-12%. Sunday: 15-20% north of US-50, 10-15% south of US-50. * Duration...3-6 hours each day. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 03:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northwest St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern St. Tammany and southeastern Tangipahoa Parishes through 1030 AM CDT At 932 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Robert, or 11 miles northwest of Covington, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and funnel clouds. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. There May also be a funnel cloud or two observed. Locations impacted include Covington and Folsom. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
Flood Advisory issued for Okaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 11:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Okaloosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 933 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Niceville, Destin, Eglin AFB, Valparaiso, Mary Esther, Lake Lorraine, Ocean City, Shalimar, Cinco Bayou, Eglin Village, Longwood, Postil and Seminole. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Flood Advisory issued for Okaloosa by NWS

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Flood Advisory issued for Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Escambia County in south central Alabama North Central Escambia County in northwestern Florida Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 659 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Milton, Brewton, Century, Flomaton, Bagdad, East Brewton, Molino, Jay, Pollard, Riverview, Point Baker, Roeville, Pea Ridge, Fidelis, Cobbtown, Berrydale, Mount Carmel, Dixonville, New York and Brownsdale. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
Special Weather Statement issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 10:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. If on or near Harlan County Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Phillips Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Phillips, Franklin, west central Webster and southern Harlan Counties through 1100 AM CDT At 1024 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Campbell to near Long Island. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Campbell around 1030 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS

