WATCH: Terrorist Neutralized in Jerusalem Old City Terror Attack

By Jewish Press News Desk
The Jewish Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArab media has identified the terrorist in Friday’s stabbing attack as Dr. Hazem Al-Julani, 50, director of the Rian College of Complementary Medicine. On Friday afternoon, the terrorist attempted to stab a policeman near the entrance to the Temple Mount, and was shot by the policeman he was attacking. The terrorist died of his wounds at Hadassah Hospital. The policeman was lightly injured from shrapnel from the gunfire.

