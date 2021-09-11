Residential Fire in Clarkdale

(September 11, 2021) – On Friday, September 10, 2021, at approximately 7:20am, the Verde Valley Fire District responded to a Residential assignment in the Centerville subdivision in Clarkdale.

VVFD was dispatched to a house on fire with flames on the porch and inside the home. On arrival crews found all occupants out of the house and active fire on the south side porch that had extended into the home. They made an exterior attack to reset the fire prior to making entry into the home.

Once inside crews were able to gain fire control and keep it from spreading further into the structure as well as confirm all occupants had exited the home. The home was heavily damaged from fire, heat and smoke and has been deemed inhabitable at this time.

ACT and Red Cross were on scene assisting the residents with any needs. Unisource and APS were dispatched to secure utilities. No injuries were reported.

Cottonwood Fire and Clarkdale PD assisted with the call. The cause is under investigation at this time.