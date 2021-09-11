CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

20 Years Later, Post-9/11 Policies Still Felt by Americans

columbusfreepress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the 20th anniversary of 9/11 comes and goes this month, hopefully Americans start to recognize one thing that still persists past the ceremonial pageantry and patriotism we typically see on this day every year –– the continuation of invasive post-9/11 policies, both at home and abroad. Make no mistake, there should always be a time to reflect upon the tragic events of that fateful day and remember all the innocent lives that were lost, but we also must never forget that the domestic and foreign policies enacted after 9/11 ended up costing thousands of more innocent lives, both in our own country and others around the world. Frankly, with the consistent expansion of government surveillance and overreach that has persisted in the U.S. since 9/11, one would assume it must be hard to forget.

columbusfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
13newsnow.com

Sept. 11 attacks still influence foreign policy, security decisions 20 years later

AUSTIN, Texas — On Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists attacked the U.S. As the days, weeks, months unfolded, the attacks brought sweeping changes to foreign policy, security and counterterrorism efforts by the U.S. U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Austin) has a background in counterterrorism and national security. Twenty years after the attacks...
AUSTIN, TX
Brookings Institution

Twenty years later, how Americans assess the effects of the 9/11 attacks

In a recent survey, 93% of Americans ages 30 and above said they can remember exactly where they were or what they were doing the moment they learned of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. During the past six decades, only the Kennedy assassination had such a pervasive and enduring impact. It is hardly surprising, then, that in 2016, more than three-quarters of American adults named 9/11 as a top historical event of their lives, nearly twice as many as for the second most-cited event.
SOCIETY
West Central Tribune

American Opinion: Twenty years later, remembering 9/11 and its lessons

Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of one of the most shocking days in U.S. history, the hijacking of four jetliners by 19 terrorists with the intent of crashing them into iconic American landmarks. Two of the planes brought down the World Trade Center towers in New York City. A third...
POLITICS
epbusinessjournal.com

Fear of Another 9/11 Continues to Drive US Immigration Policy 20 Years Later

The September 11th terrorist attacks not only led to the tragic deaths of 2,977 people, they fundamentally changed the nature of immigration law and policy in the United States. Since 9/11, the U.S. government has viewed every non-U.S. citizen seeking to enter the country as a potential threat. Foreign tourists...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward Snowden
The Independent

The repercussions of the 9/11 attacks are still being felt – and will be for some time yet

Soon after the 9/11 attacks on the United States, when it had become clear who was behind the atrocities, President George W Bush addressed Congress and declared: “On September 11, enemies of freedom committed an act of war against our country … Our war on terror begins with al-Qaeda, but it does not end there. It will not end until every terrorist group of global reach has been found, stopped and defeated.”
U.S. POLITICS
Shore News Network

Nancy Pelosi says Biden is “Perfect for now” and “knows his foreign policy” after botched Afghanistan withdrawal

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gave President Joe Biden a rave review in light of his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan that left 13 American service members dead. “Let me just say about our president, President Biden…President Biden is…It’s so…we’re so fortunate that he did not win for president before when he ran because we needed him now. He’s perfect for now,” Pelosi said. “He knows his foreign policy he was chair of the foreign policy committee he’s been…extends the hands of friendship to friend and foe alike in order to have communication…He understands the value of that, he is…he knows and is known by most leaders.”
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Airport Security#Visas#Post 9 11#White House#Ice#National Security Agency#Nsa#The Truman Administration#Tsa
kldjfb.xyz

Tens of thousands die each year in the United States and no one claims their bodies

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Twenty miles outside Phoenix in a desolate cemetery, a funeral director opened the door of a black minivan, dusty from the desert dirt. He lifted out the remains of Marjorie Anderson, her ashes inside a plastic urn transported in a cardboard Costco box. An Episcopal chaplain...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
Deseret News

Why nearly half of states are threatening to sue President Joe Biden over the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for businesses

Calling President Joe Biden’s plan “disastrous,” Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is among two dozen Republican attorneys general threatening to sue the president if his proposed vaccination mandate for large companies takes effect. The 24 attorneys general sent a seven-page letter to the president Thursday warning that a lawsuit will...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffingtonPost

$100 Million Trump Tower Loan Placed On Bank 'Watch List' Over Vacancies

A $100 million loan to Donald Trump’s flagship Trump Tower in Manhattan has been placed on a “watch list” by Wells Fargo Bank because of troubling “lower than average occupancy” in the building. Occupancy has dropped from 85.9% at the end of last year to 78.9% currently, according to Wells...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Federal workers can be fired for refusing vaccination, but must show up to work until their cases are determined, new guidance says

Federal employees can be fired for refusing to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, but as their disciplinary cases wind through the system, they will report to work alongside vaccinated colleagues, according to Biden administration guidance issued this week. The new guidance to implement a vaccine mandate for the government, which...
U.S. POLITICS
Essence

Doctor Who Said Masks Cause Carbon Dioxide Poisoning Gets License Revoked

The disgraced doctor, Steven Arthur LaTulippe, also spoke publicly against mask-wearing in a Stop the Steal rally in support of Donald Trump. Imagine knowing better and choosing not to do better. A doctor with his own family practice in Oregon was charged with spreading misinformation about the coronavirus, including telling patients that masks caused carbon dioxide poisoning and instructing patients to remove them, Newsweek reports.
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden’s reset

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was an hour President Joe Biden would no doubt like to forget. On Friday, the Pentagon acknowledged that a drone strike in Afghanistan killed 10 civilians, including seven children, not terrorists. A panel advising the Food and Drug Administration voted to not recommend COVID booster shots for all Americans over 16, dashing an administration hope. And France announced it was recalling its ambassador to the U.S. out of anger for being cut out of a secret nuclear submarine deal Biden had struck with the United Kingdom and Australia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy