The youngest son of Osama bin Laden said he is ashamed and horrified by his father's actions on Sept. 11, 2001 . "It was hard for me to believe that he had the ability to organize such a thing. That day changed our lives forever, and it was very hard to continue to live afterwards," Omar bin Laden, 40, said in an interview last week with the Jewish News Syndicate.

SOCIETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO