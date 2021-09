Kiz: When the undefeated Broncos take the field in Jacksonville, they will be led by a coach who isn’t a household name in the homes of most American football fans. On the other sideline, the Jaguars will be led by a coaching legend. Urban Meyer won three national championships while working at Florida and Ohio State before he signed on earlier this year to resurrect the Jags. Vic Fangio was never a head coach until after his 61st birthday when Denver hired him in 2019. But at this point in their respective careers, is Uncle Vic a better NFL coach than Meyer?

