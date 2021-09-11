CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
31 arrives on Blu-ray + Digital Steelbook from Lionsgate, exclusively at Target 10/26

By Adrian Halen
horrornews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom beloved cult director Rob Zombie comes the new re-release of his spine-tingling carnival of horrors, 31, arriving October 26 on Blu-ray + Digital Steelbook from Lionsgate, exclusively at Target. From beloved cult director Rob Zombie comes the new re-release of his spine-tingling carnival of horrors, 31, arriving October 26...

horrornews.net

horrornews.net

Animated Adventure LITTLE VAMPIRE arrives on Digital Sept 21 and Blu-ray & DVD Oct 5

AND UNLEASHES ON DVD AND BLU-RAY™ + DVD COMBO PACK. This fall, a cute little vampire and his endearing friends abound perfectly timed for Halloween! The new animated family feature LITTLE VAMPIRE is coming to North American digital entertainment platforms on September 21 and in a Blu-ray+DVD combo pack, as well as a standalone DVD from SHOUT! KIDS in collaboration with STUDIOCANAL on October 5, 2021. Available for the first time on North American home entertainment shelves, the DVD and Blu-ray contain both the English and French audio tracks with English subtitles. Pre-order for the physical releases is available now at ShoutFactory.com and other fine home entertainment retailers.
MOVIES
horrornews.net

Megan Is Missing arrives on Blu-ray 10/26

The viral social media hit Megan Is Missing arrives on Blu-ray™ October 26 from Lionsgate. The viral social media hit Megan Is Missing arrives on Blu-ray™ October 26 from Lionsgate. This terrifying cautionary tale from writer-director Michael Goi (Mary, “American Horror Storry”) about the dangers of online communication stars Amber Perkins, Rachel Quinn, and Dean Waite. Megan Is Missing will be available on Blu-ray™ on online retailers for the suggested retail price of $17.99.
RETAIL
horrorsociety.com

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions Arrives on Digital 9/21, on Blu-ray & DVD 10/5

WITH OVER 25 MINUTES OF ALL-NEW FOOTAGE INCLUDING ALTERNATE BEGINNING AND ENDING!. ESCAPE ROOM: TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS is the sequel to the box-office hit psychological thriller that terrified audiences around the world. In this installment, six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive…and discovering they’ve all played the game before.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

FRIED BARRY on DVD and Blu-ray on October 5th

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has picked up select rights to the horror film, FRIED BARRY from Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural. RLJE Films will release FRIED BARRY on VOD, Digital HD, DVD and Blu-Ray on October 5, 2021. Written...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Don’t Breathe 2 Arrives on Digital 10/12, on 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD 10/26

In the thrilling sequel to the breakout hit, DON’T BREATHE 2 reprises Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang), who has been hiding out for several years in an isolated cabin. He lives with a young girl and has recreated the family stolen from him by a drunk driver. Their quiet life together is shattered when a group of unseemly criminals kidnaps her and forces Norman to tap into even darker and more creative instincts in an effort to save her.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Thing, The (1982) (4K UHD Review)

[Editor’s Note: The film portion of this review is by Adam Jahnke. The 4K UHD portions are by Bill Hunt.]. Science fiction and horror have been crossing each other’s paths since long before either genre had a name. What is Frankenstein or The Invisible Man if not, in essence, science fiction? After all, you can’t have a mad scientist without the science. But while the best science fiction is free to explore a limitless number of concepts and themes, horror always boils down to something more primal. Perhaps this is why so many sci-fi/horror hybrids involve scary campfire stories with high-tech set dressing. Arguably the most familiar, and certainly one of the most effective, is the original Alien. But with all due respect to Ridley Scott’s modern classic and its fans, my personal favorite is John Carpenter’s The Thing.
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

BOYS FROM COUNTY HELL Blu-ray Giveaway

.. strange events unfold in Six Mile Hill when construction on a new road disrupts the ancient burial ground of Abhartach, a legendary Irish vampire said to have inspired Bram Stoker’s famed “Dracula.” Deadly and sinister forces terrorize the construction crew, and they're forced to fight to survive the night, while exposing the true horror that resides in the town’s local myth.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Who Framed Roger Rabbit 4K Blu-ray and SteelBook Exclusive Are On Sale Now

Disney's 1988 classic Who Framed Roger Rabbit has finally arrived on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray / Digital, and you can grab it in a standard edition or an exclusive SteelBook edition. As you can see from the image above, the SteelBook design features Jessica and Roger Rabbit front and center with Eddie Valiant and Jessica Rabbit on the back. The interior features a scene of Jessica performing on stage with Roger looking on. It's definitely worth the extra $6 if you ask us. The release date for both versions is set for December 7th.
MOVIES
Collider

'Welcome to the Blumhouse' Season 2 Posters Tease Four New Horror Movies on Amazon Prime Video

October is approaching and you know it only means one thing: horror movies everywhere! For Amazon Prime Video, this also means a second run for their Jason Blum project Welcome to the Blumhouse, a collection of spine-chilling thrillers developed and produced with an eye towards original, genre storytelling. Just like last year, the idea is to release horror and thriller films exclusive to the platform throughout the month, and viewers just have to sit down and start their spooky movie night.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

THE OLD WAYS Comes to Digital, DVD and Blu-ray This October

Christopher Alender’s spellbinding horror hit THE OLD WAYS, described as “the greatest exorcism movie since The Exorcist” (Film Threat), comes to Digital, DVD and Blu-ray this October!. Special features on the DVD/Blu-ray include BTS Documentary – The Old Ways: A Look Beyond (Blu-ray exclusive), Director & Writer Commentary, Storyboard Comparisons...
MOVIES
moneytalksnews.com

Lionsgate Digital HD Movies at FanFlix: 2 for $5

Choose from 10 summer romance titles that can be redeemed on Vudu or Google Play. Shop Now at FanFlix. If you don't want to spend your golden years eating ramen, avoid these dumb moves.
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

The Suicide Squad 4K Blu-ray and SteelBook Coming Soon

Last month, audiences were reintroduced to the Suicide Squad through James Gunn’s soft reboot/sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad. This new addition to the DC Extended Universe received positive reviews from critics and fans alike. It currently holds a score of 91% on the Tomatometer. Fortunately, super fans of the Squad and their latest outing will soon be able to enjoy The Suicide Squad 4K Blu-ray. The physical copies of the movie feature behind the scenes content as well as several special features.
VIDEO GAMES
dailydead.com

September 14th Genre Releases Include CENSOR (DVD), ALONE IN THE DARK (Collector’s Edition Blu-ray), COLD WAR CREATURES: FOUR FILMS FROM SAM KATZMAN (Blu-ray Set)

Hello, everyone! We’re back with our round-up of this week’s horror and sci-fi home entertainment offerings, and we have some really fun titles headed home tomorrow. Leading the pack is Jack Sholder’s feature film debut Alone in the Dark, which is getting the Collector’s Edition treatment from Scream Factory. Arrow Video is showing love to a quartet of films from Sam Katzman in their Cold War Creatures Limited Edition set. As far as recent horror goes, both Censor and Howling Village are being released on Tuesday, and if you need to catch up with the most recent season of Eli Roth’s History of Horror, season two is headed to Blu-ray as well.
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Michael Caine and Lena Headey in TWIST Arrives on Blu-ray and DVD September 28th

London’s greatest con artists just found a new recruit when Twist arrives on Blu-ray (plus Digital) and DVD September 28 from Lionsgate. Here’s the trailer:. London’s greatest con artists just found a new recruit when Twist arrives on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) and DVD September 28 from Lionsgate. A modern-day heist thriller set on the streets of London, Twist stars Academy Award® and Golden Globe® winner Michael Caine (Academy Award®: 1987, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Hannah and Her Sisters, 2000, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, The Cider House Rules; Golden Globe®: 1989, Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television, Jack the Ripper, 1999, Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical, Mandela and de Klerk), Golden Globe® and Primetime Emmy® Award nominee Lena Headey (Golden Globe®: 2017, Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, “Game of Thrones,” Primetime Emmy®: 2014-2016; 2018-2019, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, “Game of Thrones”), Rita Ora (Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, Southpaw, Pokémon Detective Pikachu), Sally Collett (Killers Anonymous, The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud, TV’s “403 Forbidden”), Jade Alleyne (TV’s “White Lines,” “Years and Years,” “The Lodge”), Sophie Simnett (TV’s “The Lodge,” Daybreak, Christmas Survival), Noel Clarke (TV’s “Bulletproof,” “Doctor Who,” Star Trek into Darkness), Franz Drameh (Edge of Tomorrow, TV’s “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” The Gentlemen), David Walliams (TV’s “Walliams & Friend, “Big School,” Murder Mystery), and Jason Maza (TV’s “Bulletproof,” “The Drowning,” The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud). Twist will be available on Blu-ray™ + Digital and DVD for the suggested retail price of $21.99 and $14.98, respectively.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Night House' Is Coming to Digital and Blu-ray Just in Time for Spooky Season

Searchlight Pictures announced that The Night House is coming to Digital and Blu-ray this October, just in time for Halloween. Directed by David Bruckner (The Ritual), The Night House home video releases will also include a new behind-the-scenes featurette that will explore the mind-bending psychological horror from inception to production.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

M. Night Shyamalan’s OLD on Digital October 5, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ & DVD on October 19

Take a thrilling trip from the mind behind The Sixth Sense (1999), Signs (2002) and Split (2016) in M. Night Shyamalan’s OLD, available to own on Digital October 5 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ and DVD on October 19 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Take a seat behind-the-camera with never-before-seen deleted scenes and bonus features that offer a deep dive into this mystery of a family vacation that quickly turns sinister.
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

The Viral Social Media Hit MEGAN IS MISSING Arrives on Blu-ray October 26th

The viral social media hit Megan Is Missing arrives on Blu-ray October 26 from Lionsgate. The viral social media hit Megan Is Missing arrives on Blu-ray™ October 26 from Lionsgate. This terrifying cautionary tale from writer-director Michael Goi (Mary, “American Horror Storry”) about the dangers of online communication stars Amber Perkins, Rachel Quinn, and Dean Waite. Megan Is Missing will be available on Blu-ray™ on online retailers for the suggested retail price of $17.99.
RETAIL
TheHDRoom

‘Ragtime’ Joining Paramount Presents Blu-ray Collection

Director Milos Forman’s Ragtime is celebrating its 40th anniversary on November 20, 1981. That makes November 16th, 2021 a perfect release date for Ragtime to join the Paramount Presents Blu-ray Collection. The Paramount Presents Ragtime Blu-ray will feature a newly remastered theatrical version from a 4K film transfer. Other Paramount...
MOVIES

