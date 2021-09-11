Betting the Buffaloes: Big Underdogs in Denver

Following a season-opening 35-7 victory over Northern Colorado, the Colorado Buffaloes turn their attention to an old Big 12 foe in week two, the Texas A&M Aggies. The Aggies moved up a spot to No. 5 in the AP Poll following a 41-10 drubbing of Kent State in their opener. The last time the Buffaloes knocked off a top-five team was 2007, when they upset then No. 3 Oklahoma 27-24. The Buffs are 6-3 all-time against the Aggies, which includes a 4-1 record in Boulder. Saturday’s contest will take place at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver (1:30 p.