The decades between: Photos of NYC from 9/11 and now

By Nexstar Media Wire
KTLA.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot has changed across New York City in the 20 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. From the majestic rise of One World Trade Center and the National September 11 Memorial & Museum — built on the land where the original twin towers stood — to new hotels and restaurants in the area.

