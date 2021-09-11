CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Savannah, GA

Man who fled Six World Trade Center snapped photos once he got to safety

By Dale Julin
WYFF4.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarning: The above video has footage that may be upsetting to some viewers. Sept. 11, 2001, was a sunny day in New York City. Randal Robinson, of Savannah, Georgia, had just arrived for a morning U.S. Customs Service seminar, being held on the fourth floor of Six World Trade Center.

www.wyff4.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Copley man recalls trek down World Trade Center stairs on Sept. 11

COPLEY, Ohio (WJW)– For Steve Vieltorf, Sept. 11 wasn’t something he saw play out on TV. It was something he lived through. The Copley man was in New York City for his second day of training with Morgan Stanley on the 61st floor of the South Tower when the first plane crashed into the North South.
COPLEY TOWNSHIP, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Six World Trade Center#Earthquake#New York City#U S Customs Service#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfxb.com

Two Victims of World Trade Center Attack Identified

Days before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks the remains of two more World Trade Center victims have been identified. New York officials say they were identified through DNA analysis of previously unidentified remains recovered from the site of the attack in New York which claimed 2,753 lives along with that attack, 220 people were killed in Washington D.C. and Shanksville Pennsylvania. 47 year old Dorothy Morgan of Hempstead, New York who worked as an insurance broker in the North Tower and a man whose name is being withheld at his families request became the 1,646th and 1,647th people to be identified as victims according to the Office of the Cities Chief Medical Examiner. They were the first identifications of World Trade Center victims since October of 2019, the remains of more than 1,100 victims are yet to be identified. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson said “twenty years ago, we made a promise to the families of World Trade Center victims to do whatever it takes for as long as it takes to identify their loved ones, and with these two new identifications, we continue to fulfill that sacred obligation.’
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Curbed

The World Trade Center, Before, During, and After

I first became aware of Minoru Yamasaki’s work in the summer of 2001, when I was standing at the foot of the World Trade Center wondering how it could be that I had just graduated with a degree in architecture and I had no idea who had designed the Twin Towers. Fifteen years later, well into my career as a contemporary artist, I started working on this book, uncertain about the practice of making physical objects after seeing so much art work damaged during Hurricane Sandy. I began with the idea of writing generally, but almost immediately arrived at the idea of looking at Yamasaki’s work more closely. It was then that I came to appreciate how extraordinary his story really was. Not only that his two best-known projects — the Pruitt-Igoe Apartments in St. Louis and the World Trade Center in New York — were both destroyed on national television, but also how his unorthodox interpretation of modernism has been relegated to the margins of American architecture history. I wanted to capture his story somehow, but not in a traditional mode of architectural storytelling. I wanted to write about architecture in a way that felt closer to how I experienced it, and the only way to do that was to include myself in the narrative. The following excerpt from Sandfuture includes episodes from my own experience of 9/11 and Hurricane Sandy, spliced together with biographical passages from Yamasaki’s early life and his time working as the lead architect of the World Trade Center.
VISUAL ART
Fast Company

See the turbulent life of the World Trade Center, captured through thousands of photos over 51 years

The World Trade Center has been part of Camilo José Vergara‘s life since 1970. That was the year the Chilean-born photographer moved to New York, and the year he began what has grown into a 51-year commitment to photographing the site, from the construction of the twin 110-story towers in the early ’70s to their destruction on September 11, 2001, to its memorialization and gradual redevelopment.
PHOTOGRAPHY
sandiegouniontribune.com

20 years later: Poway man recalls helping volunteers at World Trade Center site following 9/11

For many, Saturday’s 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks will bring back memories of where they were when the news broke and as they watched the aftermath. For Poway resident Gerry Bedard, images of the destroyed World Trade Center in New York City was not just witnessed on television, but in person. Over several weeks he made three trips to bring supplies to the police, firefighters and others digging through the rubble to find the remains of those killed when the towers were attacked and subsequently collapsed.
POWAY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy