Man who fled Six World Trade Center snapped photos once he got to safety

Days before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks the remains of two more World Trade Center victims have been identified. New York officials say they were identified through DNA analysis of previously unidentified remains recovered from the site of the attack in New York which claimed 2,753 lives along with that attack, 220 people were killed in Washington D.C. and Shanksville Pennsylvania. 47 year old Dorothy Morgan of Hempstead, New York who worked as an insurance broker in the North Tower and a man whose name is being withheld at his families request became the 1,646th and 1,647th people to be identified as victims according to the Office of the Cities Chief Medical Examiner. They were the first identifications of World Trade Center victims since October of 2019, the remains of more than 1,100 victims are yet to be identified. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson said “twenty years ago, we made a promise to the families of World Trade Center victims to do whatever it takes for as long as it takes to identify their loved ones, and with these two new identifications, we continue to fulfill that sacred obligation.’
